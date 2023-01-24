Californians will voter whether to overturn fast-food law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot. The secretary of state announced Tuesday that enough signatures were raised to place the measure on next year’s Nov. 5 ballot. The landmark law, passed last year, establishes a 10-member council empowered to set minimum wages along with standards for hours and working conditions for California’s 550,000 fast food workers. The measure could raise employee wages to $22 an hour. Two restaurant industry groups promoted the referendum that would leave its fate to voters.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.