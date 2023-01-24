Colorado lawmakers to consider ban on semiautomatic weapons
By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are drafting a sweeping ban on most semiautomatic firearms. If passed, the ambitious legislation would make Colorado the 10th state in the nation to ban the sale and transfer of certain semiautomatic guns, joining California’s ban from 1989 and Illinois’ ban signed into law just two weeks ago. While Democrats hold large majorities in both chambers of Colorado’s legislature, the bill’s fate faces a number of unknowns. The draft legislation has already sparked conservative backlash and lawsuit preparation from the local branch of the National Rifle Association. The legislation has yet to get a hearing in Colorado’s statehouse.