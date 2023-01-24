Doctor who molested patients convicted of sex trafficking

NEW YORK (AP) — A gynecologist who molested some of his patients during a decadeslong career has been convicted of federal sex trafficking charges. A Manhattan federal court jury returned its verdict Tuesday against Robert Hadden. Hadden’s lawyers admitted that their 64-year-old client had sexually abused patients, but they said his guilty plea to charges in state court seven years ago put those crimes behind him. Prosecutors said federal charges were appropriate because Hadden enticed women to cross state lines so he could attack them. Defense lawyers argued that he didn’t know patients were coming from other states.

