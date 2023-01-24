Drag queens speak against Missouri bills on transgender kids

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drag queens in full makeup and dozens of other advocates are rallying against Missouri bills aimed at transgender children and drag shows. A House committee debated the measures Tuesday. Bills under consideration would ban transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams. Public K-12 schools would face lawsuits or losing all state funding for violating the policy. Other legislation would prohibit doctors from providing any gender-affirming treatment for transgender minors. Another bill would make it a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to a year in jail for performing in drag in public or where a minor could watch.

