Earthquake kills 1, injures several in Nepal’s mountains

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake in Nepal has rattled villages in remote Himalayan mountains, killing at least one person and injuring many more. The 5.9 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in northwestern Bajura district hit on Tuesday afternoon, sending people fleeing their houses. The chief district officer says one person was confirmed dead but details are still sketchy because many of the villages are only accessible by foot. The earthquake also buried cattle and farm animals and could be felt across the border in India.

