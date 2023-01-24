Ex-Wisconsin WR Marcus Randle El convicted in 2 killings

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin football player has been convicted of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges Tuesday in the February 2020 shooting deaths of two women. Jurors deliberated about two hours Tuesday before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. Randle El also was convicted on a weapons charge and operating a vehicle without consent. Prosecutors argued Randle El suspected Winchester was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness. Randle El was a wide receiver for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2004 to 2007.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.