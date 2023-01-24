Finland’s top diplomat hints at joining NATO without Sweden

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s top diplomat appears to have suggested that the country may have to join NATO without Sweden, after Turkey’s president cast doubt on expansion of the military alliance. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Finnish broadcaster YLE Tuesday that “we still have to evaluate the situation if it turns out that Sweden’s application is stalling for a long time to come.“His comment came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its bid for NATO membership following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups.

By JARI TANNER and JAN M. OLSEN Associated Press

