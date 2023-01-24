Judge convicts Capitol rioter who yelled Pelosi threats

A federal judge has convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden announced his verdict in Pauline Bauer’s case on Tuesday. The judge is scheduled to sentence her on May 1. McFadden heard testimony without a jury before convicting Bauer of all five counts in her indictment, including a felony charge that she obstructed the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Bauer has expressed an ideology that appeared to comport with the “sovereign citizens” extremist movement’s belief that the U.S. government is illegitimate.

