KBI: Man shot by deputies was suspect in Arizona killings

Police say a man who was shot and killed in a shootout that left four Kansas law enforcement officers injured was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix police say in a news release that 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone was a suspect in a shooting on Sunday in Phoenix that left two adults dead. Investigators discovered Malone and a woman had likely fled the state. The shootout began after officers stopped Malone’s vehicle in Dodge City. Three officers were hospitalized and the fourth was treated and released. The woman with Malone also was shot and is hospitalized.

