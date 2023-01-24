McCarthy says he’ll block Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is reiterating that he will block Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California from serving on the House committee that oversees national intelligence. He says the decision is not based on political payback but because “integrity matters, and they have failed in that place.” In the previous Congress, Democrats booted Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their committee assignments for incendiary commentary that lawmakers said incited potential violence against colleagues. McCarthy insists he is putting national security over partisan politics. But the Democratic lawmakers targeted say he has “capitulated to the right wing of his caucus.”

