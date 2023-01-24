Monterey Park shooting victims named; police seek motive

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles coroner’s office says the 11 people killed at a Monterey Park dance hall shooting ranged in age from 57 to 76. The names of the dead were released Tuesday as investigators continued to probe the motive for worst shooting in county history. Sheriff Robert Luna called 72-year-old gunman Huu Can Tran a “mad man” and said investigators were looking into whether the had relationships with people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio whom he shoot with a submachine gun style semi-automatic weapon. Tran fatally shot himself Sunday as officers surrounded the van he was inside.

By AMY TAXIN, STEFANIE DAZIO, TERRY TANG and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

