New year brings a grim wave of mass killings across America

A series of rampages across the U.S. in the first weeks of 2023 have Americans again asking what can be done. In California alone, mass killings have claimed the lives of two dozen people over just eight days. The victims include 11 people killed celebrating the Lunar New Year at a dance hall, seven farmworkers killed in Half Moon Bay and a 17-year-old mother and her baby shot dead in an attack that killed five generations of her family. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says “this is not an acceptable way for a modern society to live.”

