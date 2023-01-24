Oklahoma appeals court agrees to slow pace of executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s highest criminal appeals court has agreed to slow the pace of executions at the request of the state’s new attorney general. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order on Tuesday setting execution dates for the next seven death row inmates scheduled to die by lethal injection. The order sets Richard Glossip’s execution date for May 18, with the next six executions scheduled roughly 60 days apart. Oklahoma’s new Attorney General Gentner Drummond had requested 60 days between executions because he said carrying out an execution every 30 days placed too much of a burden on prison staff.

