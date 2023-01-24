Pakistanis protest Quran’s desecration in the Netherlands

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of Muslims have rallied in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore to denounce the desecration of Islam’s holy book by a far-right activist in the Netherlands before dispersing peacefully. The supporters of a small political party called Pakistan Markazi Muslim League on Tuesday chanted slogans against Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands. On Sunday he tore pages out of a copy of the Quran near the Dutch parliament and stomped on the pages. About a dozen Muslims also demonstrated in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province to condemn Saturday’s burning of the Quran in Sweden.

