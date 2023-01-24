Paris rushing to finish 2024 Olympics construction work
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Paris is rushing to finish construction work in time for the 2024 Olympics with just 18 months to go. Delays are being experienced in part because of the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the steel industry. One venue was due to be finished this summer. But it won’t be completed until the beginning of next year. That’s only a few months before the Paris Games get underway on July 26, 2024. The arena at Porte de la Chapelle is in a multicultural and working class neighborhood of the French capital. It will host badminton and rhythmic gymnastics events. The facilities will also be used at the Paralympics before being handed over to local clubs and schools.