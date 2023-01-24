Philippine plane crash kills 2, another carrying 6 missing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine air force plane has crashed on a farm, killing the two people on board. Also Wednesday, a search was continuing for a private aircraft carrying six people that went missing the previous day in the mountainous north. The air force said its SF-260 plane was on a training flight when it crashed and other planes of that model have been grounded. The Philippine military uses the SF-260 for training and for counter-insurgency operations. Separately, a single-engine Cessna carrying six people lost contact about four minutes after takeoff Tuesday in northern Isabela province. Civil aviation authorities said the search was continuing.

