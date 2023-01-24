Shiffrin’s record follows 2 decades of US skiing success

Mikaela Shiffrin’s record 83rd World Cup victory is only the latest exploit by an American team that has been producing success after success on the circuit since Daron Rahlves and Bode Miller started it all off more than 20 years ago. Then Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso burst onto the scene on the women’s circuit. Ted Ligety won a surprise Olympic gold medal long before he became the World Cup’s leading giant slalom skier. And Miller, Ligety, Vonn and Mancuso were all still racing when Shiffrin emerged as the team’s and eventually the world’s next top skier.

