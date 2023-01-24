Survey shows lack of Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Jewish group that commissioned a survey on Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands says the results show “a disturbing lack of awareness of key historical facts about the Holocaust.” The finding has promped calls for better education in the nation that was home to diarist Anne Frank and her family. The survey found that 54% of all respondents — and 59% of those aged 18-39 — do not know that 6 million Jews were murdered, and 29 percent believe that the figure is 2 million or fewer. It also found that the number of respondents who believe the Holocaust is a myth was higher than any of the other five nations previously surveyed by the organization.

