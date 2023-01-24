Taiwan’s president says war with China ‘not an option’

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan’s democracy. Vatican City is the last European government to have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Taiwanese leaders are uneasy about Vatican efforts to develop relations with Beijing. Tsai expressed support for Vatican positions on Russia’s war against Ukraine, “migrant-friendly policies” and public health. Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war. The mainland regularly flies fighter planes and bombers near Taiwan to enforce its stance that the island must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

