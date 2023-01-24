US sanctions alleged Hezbollah financial adviser in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — The United States has slapped sanctions on a high-profile Lebanese economist alleged to be a financial adviser to Hezbollah. The U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday sanctions against economist and money exchanger Hassan Moukalled; CTEX Exchange, a money service business owned by him; and Moukalled’s sons, Rayyan Moukalled and Rani Moukalled, who the Treasury said in a statement “facilitate Hassan Moukalled and his company’s financial activities in support of Hizballah.”

