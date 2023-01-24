Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say Ellen and Jerry Gilland had a murder-suicide plan in the works for weeks: If his unnamed illness took a turn for the worse, the 76-year-old woman would fatally shoot her terminally ill, 77-year-old husband and then take her own life. But after shooting him in the head in an 11th-floor hospital room in Daytona Beach, Florida, police say she couldn’t go through with the rest of the plan. Instead, still armed, she was in a four-hour standoff with officers. Finally police used a nonlethal explosive to distract and take her into custody. Jerry Gilland died. Ellen Gilland has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and two other counts. Her court-appointed lawyer didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

