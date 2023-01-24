Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Willie Nelson is turning 90 this year and he’s celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour’s milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and many more. Six decades into his career, the Grammy-winning country icon is still going strong. He has a new album “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love” coming in March and a documentary premiering at Sundance. Tickets for the April 29-30 shows go on sale this week.

