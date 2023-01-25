A bomb injures at least a 12 people near a market in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in Congo say a bomb exploded at a market in the country’s east, injuring at least a dozen people. Local official Tharcisse Katembo says an unknown person detonated a bomb inside a bag Wednesday in North Kivu’s Beni town. No one has claimed responsibility for the bomb. The United Nations says attacks have been increasing in North Kivu by the Allied Democratic Forces, which is believed to be linked with the Islamic State extremist group. Earlier this month at least 14 people were killed and dozens injured in an attack on a church in Kasindi town, which was claimed by Islamic State. It said in its Aamaq news outlet that it planted an explosive device inside the church and detonated it while people were praying.

