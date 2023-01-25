Black box from Nepal plane crash to be sent to Singapore

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorders recovered from the Jan. 15 plane crash in Nepal are being sent to Singapore for analysis to identify the cause of the crash that killed all 72 people on board. The twin-engine ATR 72-500 flown by Yeti Airlines crashed on its approach to the airport in the resort town of Pokhara in the Himalayan foothills. Some aviation experts say video taken from the ground of the plane’s last moments indicated it went into a stall, although it’s unclear why. It was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals, as well as four crew members.

