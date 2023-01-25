Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot at a ballroom dance hall, 11 fatally, has defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose. Monterey Park Chief Scott Wiese told The Associated Press on Wednesday that police in the region were alerted and it didn’t make sense to warn people late at night even after receiving a report that the suspect may have targeted another club nearby after the massacre. Wiese says it wouldn’t have done any good to have his officers going door to door waking people up to tell them they were looking for an Asian man in the city that has a large Asian population.

By STEFANIE DAZIO, AMY TAXIN and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

