Clerk pleads no contest in 2020 Flint-area ballot sabotage

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman who was a public official in the Flint-area admits that she broke a seal on a ballot box to ensure that votes could not be recounted in her 2020 race. Kathy Funk pleaded no contest to misconduct in office, a felony, under an agreement that includes no time in jail. Funk, a Democrat, was the Flint Township clerk in 2020 with responsibility over elections. She was accused of sabotaging a ballot box after the August primary that year, an act that would make those ballots ineligible for a recount. Funk had won the race by just 79 votes. Funk quit her township post in 2021 to become elections supervisor for Genesee County. She was dismissed from that job last year.

