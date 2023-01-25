Egypt’s religious body calls for boycott over Quran burnings

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s top religious institution has called on Muslims world over to boycott Swedish and Dutch products over the desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in the two European countries. It’s the latest in a series of backlashes from the Muslim world over the incidents in Sweden and the Netherlands. Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution, made the appeal on Wednesday, following the burning of the Quran by far-right activists during protests in Sweden and the Netherlands over the weekend. Al-Azhar called the desecrations an ’’offense″ to Muslims and said a boycott is an appropriate response to governments that protect ‘’barbaric crimes under the inhuman and immoral banner they call freedom of expression.″

