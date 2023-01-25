Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Elle King’s rock music has always been banjo-based so her decision to release a country album just made sense. The heavily tattooed singer-songwriter with the bluesy voice spent years trying to figure out where she fits in musically, but motherhood has given her perspective and some peace of mind. King, who is releasing a new album “Come Get Your Wife” on Friday, said moving to Nashville and becoming ingrained in the country music community “unfolds more layers for me.” She wrote eight of the dozen songs on the record, which starts with “Ohio,” an ode to King’s home state, and touches on her faith and motherhood alongside comical songs.

