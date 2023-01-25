FDA food safety official resigns, cites structural issues

The Food and Drug Administration’s top food safety official has resigned. Frank Yiannas has been deputy commissioner for food policy and response since 2018. He resigned Wednesday, effective Feb. 24. He is citing concerns about the agency’s oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage. He is calling for a new oversight structure at FDA and an independent review of the formula crisis. He says a new, empowered deputy commissioner should be chosen to oversee regulation of human and animal foods.

