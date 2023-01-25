Federal money driving Jackson water bill, DOJ appointee says

Jackson, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s federally appointed water operator says a bill moving through the Mississippi Legislature that would transfer the capital city’s troubled water system to new ownership could be motivated by a desire from state officials to access a large pot of federal dollars. About $800 million in federal funds have been awarded to Jackson so it can improve its failing water system. The system’s interim manager, Ted Henifin, says the bill could allow federal dollars to be invested in communities surrounding the Democratic-led Jackson. The bill’s Republican sponsor says he introduced the bill to craft an exit plan for when Henifin leaves Jackson.

By Michael Goldberg Associated Press/Report for America

