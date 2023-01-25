Israel demolishes home of suspected Palestinian attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have demolished the home of a Palestinian gunman who allegedly killed a female Israeli soldier in an attack last year that sparked a clampdown on the east Jerusalem neighborhood where he lived. The home demolition on Wednesday comes in the first weeks of Israel’s new far-right government, which has pushed a hard line against the Palestinians. Police said some 300 officers and troops entered the Shuafat refugee camp to demolish the home of Uday Tamimi, who Israel said was behind the deadly shooting at a checkpoint in October. After a weeklong manhunt, Tamimi was eventually shot and killed after opening fire at security guards in a West Bank settlement.

