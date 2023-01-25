Judge: Slain reporter sources issue for high court to decide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge decided not to punish Las Vegas police for taking an initial look at a slain investigative journalist’s cellphone. Judge Michelle Leavitt said Wednesday it will be up to the state Supreme Court to decide whether a thorough police review of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s phone and computers would improperly expose confidential notes and sources. Former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles is accused of stabbing German to death in September. The judge acknowledged the police investigation of German’s death is at a standstill until the state high court decides if names and notes on German’s devices are protected from disclosure.

