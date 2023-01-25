Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The discovery of classified documents at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence is scrambling the blame game in Washington. Now, lawmakers from both parties seem united in frustration with the string of mishaps in the handling of the U.S. government’s secrets. First former President Donald Trump was found in possession of classified documents that should have been turned over to the government when he left office. Then it was revealed that President Joe Biden also held some papers that should not have made it to his quarters. So did Pence, it turns out. Many Republicans and Democrats agree the classification system is broken.

By CALVIN WOODWARD and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.