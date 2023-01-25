Lebanese prosecutor orders release of port blast detainees

BEIRUT (AP) — A lawyer for two detainees and judicial officials say Lebanon’s top prosecutor has ordered all suspects detained in the deadly 2020 port blast released. The move Wednesday by chief prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat is another blow to the investigation which has stalled for years. The probe has threatened to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, rife with corruption and mismanagement, that has helped push the country into an unprecedented economic meltdown. The decision came after Judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigation into the devastating port blast, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe — including the chief prosecutor. Seventeen detainees have been held for years in pre-trial detention after the massive port blast.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.