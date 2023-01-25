Man stabs, injures several passengers on German train

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa reports that a man stabbed and wounded several people on a train in northern Germany before police detained him. Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station on Wednesday afternoon. The police agency says an initial investigation indicates seven people were wounded. It wasn’t immediately clear how severe their injuries were. Dpa says the train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours. Police didn’t give out any information on the suspect’s identity and said possible motives for the attack were under investigation.

