Mexico issues alert over social media tranquilizer craze

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Health authorities in Mexico have issued an alert over an internet “challenge” in which groups of students at three schools in Mexico have taken tranquilizers vying to see who can stay awake longer. The Health Department issued the alert Wednesday asking the public to report any store selling tranquilizers without a prescription. The alert comes one week after eight students at a Mexico City middle school were treated after taking a “controlled medication.” Some were hospitalized. The department warned about a social media challenge “the last one to fall asleep wins,” calling it dangerous.

