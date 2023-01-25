Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft says it’s investigating problems with its online services including its Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages. In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services. Thousands of users reported problems early Wednesday with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. By later in the morning, it showed the number of reports had dropped considerably. Many users took to social media to complain that the services were down. The company tweeted that a network change suspected to be causing the problem has been rolled back.

