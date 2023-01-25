Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 8 in West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed at least eight Palestinians during an arrest raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank. That’s according Palestinian health officials. Thursday’s violence was one of the deadliest days in months between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel has been staging nightly arrest raids in the West Bank, saying they are meant to dismantle militant networks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for a future state.

