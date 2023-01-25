Populist billionaire vies with ex-general for top Czech post

PRAGUE (AP) — Retired army Gen. Petr Pavel is challenging populist billionaire Andrej Babis in the Czech presidential runoff vote for the largely ceremonial post that pits the political newcomer against the former prime minister. Pavel and Babis advanced to a second round of voting because none of the eight candidates seeking the country’s largely ceremonial presidency received a majority of votes in the initial round two weeks ago. Polls indicate that Pavel stands a chance of winning the two-day ballot starting Friday after three other candidates pledged their support for him. The winner will succeed controversy-courting Milos Zeman whose second and final term expires in March.

