Questions persist on source of George Santos campaign funds

NEW YORK (AP) — Of all the questions swirling around U.S. Rep. George Santos, one of the most serious has been how he amassed the personal fortune he used to finance his campaign. The Republican filed new campaign finance reports Tuesday suggesting that maybe some of the money wasn’t his, after all. Santos’ campaign provided the Federal Election Commission amended reports indicating some of the money he lent his campaign didn’t come from his personal funds, as indicated on previous campaign finance reports. Questioned by reporters Wednesday, Santos said he couldn’t explain the changes because someone else files campaign finance reports. Santos has admitted making up key parts of his life story.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.