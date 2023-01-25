Report: Grow house hid unregistered weed plants during audit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A marijuana cultivation and production house near Las Vegas lost its license Tuesday after auditors say they found unregistered weed plants hidden in a closet and an attic. The auditors with the state’s Cannabis Compliance Board say they found the untagged plants at Helping Hands Wellness Center during inspections in December and this month. The board warns that cannabis plants and products not entered into Nevada’s regulatory tracking system could enter the illicit market and called Helping Hands an immediate threat to public health. After the board issued the suspension, Helping Hands had to shut its doors and change the locks. The board says the facility must now correct its issues with approval from the state before they can resume operations.

