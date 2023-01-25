Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An official says Romanian prosecutors are carrying out forensic searches of mobile phones and laptops as they look for further evidence in the case of social media personality Andrew Tate, who is detained in the country as prosecutors investigate organized crime and human trafficking. Tate, a dual British-U.S. citizen, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women. Both the Tates appeared on Wednesday in Bucharest wearing handcuffs as they arrived at the offices of DIICOT, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism where the searches will take place.

By NICOLAE DUMITRACHE AND STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

