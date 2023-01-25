Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have conceded two of the people most responsible for overseeing the state’s lethal injection drugs testified incorrectly under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination. The revelation from a court filing last week comes on the heels of an independent report that found Tennessee has never correctly tested drugs for its executions since rewriting the state’s lethal injection protocol in 2018. The admission that the state employee tasked with finding the drugs and a private-sector pharmacist who provides them “incorrectly testified” came in a court challenge by a death row inmate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.