‘Unimaginable:’ 2 children dead, infant hospitalized

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a 32—year-old mother in Massachusetts is expected to be charged in the killing of her two children and the injuring of her infant son. Authorities arrived at a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a woman jumping out of a window. They found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says the mother, Lindsay Clancy, remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on homicide charges after she is released. He says it appears the children were strangled. Police and firefighters responded to the home after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window.

