1 year, 1 day in prison for lawyer in police car firebombing

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis appeared in federal court Thursday. He was also ordered to pay just over $30,000 to the New York Police Department for the destroyed vehicle. An attorney for Mattis declined to comment. Mattis and Urooj Rahman were arrested May 30, 2020, as demonstrations and protests raged over the killing of Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Rahman was sentenced in November to 15 months in prison.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.