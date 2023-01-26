Adani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Adani Group has launched a share offering for retail investors and said it was considering legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that caused massive selling of its stocks this week. Share values of some Adani companies fell as much as 20% on Friday. Jatin Jalundhwala, head of the Adani group’s legal department, said the group “was evaluating the relevant provisions under U.S. and Indian laws for remedial action against Hindenburg Research.” He said the allegations were an attempt by Hindenburg to sabotage Adani’s share offering. Hindenburg Research said in a rebuttal that it would welcome legal action by the Adani group.

