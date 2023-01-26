Andrew Tate appears for day two of forensic device searches

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian prosecutors are continuing to search digital devices seized in the case of Andrew Tate, the influential internet personality who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. It is the second day in a row that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who is detained in the same case, have appeared at the Bucharest offices of DIICOT, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism. That’s where the forensic searches of devices such as mobile phones and laptops are being carried out by specialists, as prosecutors look to obtain further evidence.

By ANDREEA ALEXANDRU and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

