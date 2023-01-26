Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — Survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau are gathering to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp amid horror that yet another war has shattered peace in Europe. The site is located in the town of Oświęcim in southern Poland, which during World War II was under the occupation of German forces and became a place of systematic murder of Jews, Poles, Roma and others. In all, some 1.1 million people were killed there, most of them Jews, before it was liberated by Soviet troops on Jan. 27, 1945. Among those who are expected to attend commemorations on Friday is Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

