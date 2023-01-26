Bulgaria angry at ‘hate crimes’ in neighbor North Macedonia
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s foreign minister says his country may suspend joint projects with North Macedonia over the beating of a Macedonian citizen who identifies as Bulgarian. Bulgaria also recalled its ambassador to North Macedonia for consultations. Relations between the Balkan neighbors have severely deteriorated following last week’s assault on an employee of a Bulgarian cultural center in Ohrid, North Macedonia. Minister Nikolay Milkov said Thursday that Bulgaria will not give up the protection of the rights of its community in North Macedonia and will alert its European Union partners about the case.