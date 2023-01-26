Chief: Officers’ actions in Tyre Nichols’ arrest ‘inhumane’

MEMPHIS, Tenn.. (AP) — The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane” and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released. Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said in a video statement released late Wednesday that “this is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual.” Five Black officers were fired last week, but Davis said other officers are still being investigated. State and federal investigations continue to determine what contributed to Nichols’ death three days after his Jan. 7 arrest. The Shelby County prosecutor says he’ll provide an update Thursday afternoon.

By ADRIAN SAINZ and REBECCA REYNOLDS Associated Press

